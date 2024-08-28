Advertisement
Premier League clubs safely progress in Carabao Cup

Aug 28, 2024 08:02 By brendan
Premier League clubs safely progress in Carabao Cup
It was a special night last night for Republic of Ireland striker Mark O'Mahony.

He scored his first goal for Brighton's first team in their 4-0 win over Crawley Town in the second round of the English League Cup.

That was one of 18 games taking place across the course of the evening.

Elsewhere, Seamus Coleman and Jake O'Brien both started for Everton as they beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Crystal Palace enjoyed an impressive 4-0 win over Norwich at Selhurst Park, QPR got the better of Luton Town on penalties and Fulham beat Birmingham 2-0 in West London.

While it finished up 5-0 to Stoke City against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

