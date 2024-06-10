Pitch & Putt Review

Deerpark

Tralee

Last weekend was a historic one for Pitch & Putt in the county in one way as for the first time ever two Scratch Cups were held on the one weekend in the county. Deerpark in Killarney got the ball rolling on Saturday with their events as the tricky windy conditions claimed an early casualty in the form of defending Senior Mens holder Damien Fleming which allowed the chance for others to claim the top prize on the day.

John McGrath seized the initiative in coming from one down after 36 holes to Killarney native Dermot Tuohy of the Cill Na Mona in Clare to win his second Senior Mens event in three years on home turf with a 54-hole score of 19 under par, one ahead of Dermot’s final total of 18 under par as Jason Cregan of Tralee claimed the Final 18 prize in the grade with a score of four under par. The Intermediate Mens event meanwhile was dominated by Tralee as Eamon Sheehy led home club-mate Keith O’Brien with a score of seven under par, one ahead of Keith’s final total of six under. Mark Lucey claimed the Final 18 prize here meanwhile with a score of two over par.

In the Junior Mens event Deerpark’s Jason Reen just piped his club-mate and 36-hole leader Mark O’Shea by a single stroke with a score of four over par as a level par Final 18 gave Tralee’s Pa Byrne that prize for this particular category. The Junior Mens B prize meanwhile went to Jason O’Connor with a score of 11 over par. Round off the Saturday in Deerpark, Castleisland’s Julianne Broderick won the Ladies 0-10 with nine over par as Eileen McCarthy won the Ladies 11-18 prize with a score of +15.

Turning to Tralee on the Sunday, the Senior Mens event went to Cork with ESB’s Bryan Delaney claiming victory here on 16 under par for 54 holes, one ahead of Jason Cregan on 15 under par as another Tralee player in Alan Hobbart claimed third on 13 under par. Damien Fleming won the Last 18 prize on four under par as the combined prize put up by both clubs for the best 72-hole score over the weekend was won by John McGrath with a combined 20 under par.

The Intermediate Mens result in Tralee was a reversal of the previous day in Deerpark as Keith O’Brien beat Eamon Sheehy on this occasion with a score of eight under par as one shot was the difference again between the pair. Eamon still claimed the prize for the best 72- hole score in the grade as the Final 18 prize for the Inters in Tralee was won by Darragh Roche with one over par. Junior A saw Mark O’Shea have to settle for second for the second day-in-a-row as Pa Byrne was victorious here on 12 over par, one ahead of Mark who still claimed the Junior 72-hole score prize for his efforts over the weekend.

David Hobbert won the Junior Final 18 with a score of six over par as Robbie O’Connor from the host club was the Junior B Mens prizewinner with eight over par. The Ladies prizes saw Eileen McCarthy with the Gross section with 11 over par as Eileen O’Riordan Murphy of Rocklodge won the Nett section with a score of 100. Eileen McCarthy was the winner of the 72-hole Ladies prize for the weekend as both clubs were happy with their turnouts on the weekend.

Listowel will be next to have open competitions on the last weekend of the month with both their Scratch Cup and Scotch Foursomes events as this weekend sees the adult County Strokeplay Championships take place in Castleisland. Full details will be available to clubs prior to the weekend as the first U16 event of the year with be the County U16 Matchplay in Deerpark on Saturday June 22nd with entry open until Wednesday June 18th .

Finally, the County Board offers our U16 Officer Gearoid Cronin and his family our sincerest condolences on the death of his mother Maureen in the past week as we wish Gearoid himself a speedy recovery from his recent illness.