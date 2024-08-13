Pauls sign Irish underage international

Men's National League side Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney have brought in Patrick Lanipekun.

The 25 year old, an Irish U18 and U20 International, most recently played with London Elite in the British Basketball League.

He played college basketball with the University of Colorado Springs.

Advertisement

Pauls statement:

St Pauls are delighted to welcome Patrick Lanipekun to Killarney and Scotts Lakers. Patrick, who is 25 years old, is an Irish U18 and U20 International, holding both an Irish and British passport. Representing Ireland at U18 level, he caught the attention of many clubs but he opted to travel to the USA and played college basketball with the University of Colorado Springs. Having graduated he more recently played with London Elite in the British Basketball League. Patrick will recognise a few faces on his arrival as his first cousin is popular local personal trainer Leonard Sullivan , whose family reside in nearby Ballyhar.

Patricks age profile will compliment that of the squads younger cohort, with his experience seen to be pivotal.