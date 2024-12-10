Paul’s drawn to face Killester in Cup semi-final

Utility Trust St. Paul’s Kilarney are to face Killester in the semi-finals of the Paudie O’Connor National Cup.

The tie is to be played on Saturday January 11th at 6 in Neptune Stadium.

National Cup Semi-Finals Fixtures

Advertisement

Paudie O’Connor National Cup

Saturday January 11th

FloMAX Liffey Celtics v SETU Waterford Wildcats, Neptune Stadium, 1200

Utility Trust St. Paul’s v Killester, Neptune Stadium, 1800

Pat Duffy National Cup

Saturday January 11th

EJ Sligo All-Stars v UCC Demons, Neptune Stadium, 1430

Griffith College Éanna v Killester, Neptune Stadium, 2030

Presidents’ National Cup

Saturday January 11th

Titans v ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers, Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena, 2030

Limerick Celtics v Moy Tolka Rovers, MTU Arena, 2030

Advertisement

Women’s Division One National Cup

Saturday January 11th

iSecure Swords Thunder v Oblate Dynamos, Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena, 1800

Limerick Celtics v McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles, MTU Arena, 1800