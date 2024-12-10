Advertisement
Paul’s drawn to face Killester in Cup semi-final

Dec 10, 2024 17:37 By radiokerrysport
Utility Trust St. Paul’s Kilarney are to face Killester in the semi-finals of the Paudie O’Connor National Cup.

The tie is to be played on Saturday January 11th at 6 in Neptune Stadium.

National Cup Semi-Finals Fixtures

Paudie O’Connor National Cup
Saturday January 11th
FloMAX Liffey Celtics v SETU Waterford Wildcats, Neptune Stadium, 1200
Utility Trust St. Paul’s v Killester, Neptune Stadium, 1800

Pat Duffy National Cup
Saturday January 11th
EJ Sligo All-Stars v UCC Demons, Neptune Stadium, 1430
Griffith College Éanna v Killester, Neptune Stadium, 2030

Presidents’ National Cup
Saturday January 11th
Titans v ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers, Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena, 2030
Limerick Celtics v Moy Tolka Rovers, MTU Arena, 2030

Women’s Division One National Cup
Saturday January 11th
iSecure Swords Thunder v Oblate Dynamos, Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena, 1800
Limerick Celtics v McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles, MTU Arena, 1800

