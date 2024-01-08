O’Sullivan through to Masters quarter-finals

Ronnie O’Sullivan is through to the Masters quarter-finals, following a 6-frames to 3 victory over Ding Junhui.
In the other half of the draw this evening, Mark Williams faces Ali Carter.
