One of the oldest GAA clubs in Dublin wound up

Jan 10, 2025 16:15 By radiokerrysport
One of the oldest GAA clubs in Dublin wound up
Parnells, one of the oldest GAA clubs in Dublin, has been wound up and placed in liquidation.

The club, which served the Coolock and Artane areas for over 130 years, counted legendary Dublin keeper Stephen Cluxton among its players.

It confirmed last month that it had handed over its clubhouse and pitches to the Marist Order, from which it was leasing the land.

The GAA says their CCCC will refix Sunday's postponed All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football final in 'due course'.

The meeting of Mayo's Crossmolina Deel Rovers and Ballinderry of Derry has been postponed due to a 'tragic event'.

Munster team named

Jan 10, 2025 15:38
Coast Guard member has never seen snow cause such isolation as in Kerry this week
