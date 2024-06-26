Advertisement
Oisin Murphy seeks to ride his first Irish Classic winner this weekend

Jun 26, 2024 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry born jockey Oisin Murphy seeks to ride his first Irish Classic winner this weekend.

He rides Sunway in Sunday’s strong renewal of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Murphy says race conditions should be very much in his favour and he is hoping that he can produce a career best effort

Legendary US jockey John Velazquez will have his first ever ride in Ireland today.

He will be aboard 'De Janeiro' in the 6.30 at Naas.

Velazquez has won six US classics and 20 Breeders' Cup races.

