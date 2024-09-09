O’Donoghue Ring Collection Hosts Fun Run Finale to a Summer of Wellness

Employees of the O’Donoghue Ring Collection were cheered across the finish line of a 5km Fun Run in Killarney on Wednesday afternoon 28th August as the finale event to a six-week summer of wellbeing from the Kerry-based hotel group.

Team members who took part completed the run through a celebratory finish line beside the Collection’s Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa before being welcomed into the adjoining Café du Parc for restorative light bites and spritzes. Team members enjoyed a host of post-run refreshments including energy protein balls from the Sibly Food Company and a spread of delicious, locally-sourced finger food. A selection of healthy spritzes were crafted by the O’Donoghue Ring Collection mixology team while Muckross Creamery served delicious ice-cream for employees’ children who’d come to support their parents or joined them to walk 2km of the Fun Run route.

The family-run group spearheaded three key initiatives over a six-week summer period, all aimed at enhancing the physical and mental wellbeing of its team. These included mindfulness practices such as yoga and breathwork sessions, along with personalised mindfulness tips and support from dedicated coaches. The programme also featured comprehensive training and nutrition plans, including strength and conditioning workouts, recovery plans with foam rolling guidance, and the Couch to 5km challenge culminating in a fun run. Additionally, a steps challenge fostered friendly competition among team members with prizes up for grabs.

Speaking about the initiative, Gemma Ring, Managing Director of the O’Donoghue Ring Collection said: "The wellbeing of our teams is always our number one priority. The summertime can be particularly demanding in hospitality and it’s essential that we all take the time to prioritise both our physical and mental wellbeing. Our six-week wellness programme offered something for everyone, whether that was nutrition, strength training or simply setting a goal to get more steps in, we really wanted everyone to participate. It was wonderful to see everyone get involved in such large numbers. We are excited to build on this momentum and continue enhancing our wellness offering for our teams throughout the Autumn and Winter seasons.”