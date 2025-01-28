Nucifora confirmed as member of Andy Farrell's backroom team

David Nucifora has been confirmed as a member of Andy Farrell's backroom team with the British and Irish Lions next summer.

Farrell has also included two other members from his Irish backroom team, Aled Walters and Vinnie Hammond.

Nucifora, who spent 10 years as IRFU performance director, is currently working in a similar role for Scottish rugby, and will work with the Lions under the title of 'General Manager, Performance’.

The Australian also spent a short period working as a consultant for Rugby Australia after his departure from the IRFU.