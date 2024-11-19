Northern Ireland promoted in Nations League

Northern Ireland have been promoted in the Nations League - Michael O'Neill's side finished top of Group C3 despite letting a two goal lead slip in their 2-all draw away to Luxembourg.

Scotland are safe - for now - in the top tier after grabbing a dramatic late winner in a 2-1 victory away to Poland - they'll now face a relegation playoff in March.

====

Advertisement

Wales can complete their Nations League campaign as group winners and seal promotion to the top tier of the competition this evening.

Craig Bellamy's side would do that with victory over Iceland in Cardiff - and if current leaders Turkey suffer defeat away to Montenegro.

Kick off is at 7.45