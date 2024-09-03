Advertisement
North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship to begin this week

Sep 3, 2024 12:54 By radiokerrynews
The draw has been made for the 2024 North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship where 9 teams will compete - the 8 North Kerry senior clubs plus Tralee Parnell's.

In a Preliminary round tie and in a repeat of the county hurling final, Abbeydorney will meet Ballyduff on this Thursday, 5 September at Abbeydorney, 8.00.

The winners will play St. Brendan’s in the quarter final.

The other quarter final pairings are: Causeway v Crotta O'Neill's; Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue and Lixnaw v Tralee Parnell’s, with games to take place on the weekend of 15th September.

