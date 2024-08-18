No joy for Ventry Faith in St Leger final

Ventry Faith was last of the 6 in the WillWeGo.com Irish St Leger final at Limerick, for owner Padraig O’Murchu from Tralee.

Clonbrien Treaty took the victory.

There were multiple Kerry winners at Shelbourne Park.

7/4 shot Cheap Sandwiches was first in race 6 for the Bark Wahlberg syndicate, Tralee; by 2 lengths in 28.18.

The 3/1 priced Ballymac Briar took the 7th for Maurice Brick, Castleisland by a short head in 28.05.

Race 8 went to 6/4 on favourite Callaway Knegare; by 17 lengths in 27.98 for Brosna’s Field Sports syndicate.