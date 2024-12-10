Advertisement
No fresh injury concerns for Munster

Dec 10, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrysport
No fresh injury concerns for Munster
Munster have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Friday’s Investec Champions Cup round 2 clash against Castres.

Calvin Nash and Shane Daly are both passing their respective H-I-As.

Oli Jager and Dave Kilcoyne both return to full team training with a view to return to play this week.

Connacht have reported a clean bill of health following their weekend win over Zebre in the Challenge Cup.

All 23 players in the squad came through without any major issues.

Denis Buckley and Joe Joyce are both available for this weekend's clash with Perpignan having recovered from their respective injuries.

