Newcastle & Bournemouth contest opening Premier League game today

Newcastle can make it seven straight league wins this afternoon in the Premier League's lunchtime game.

The Magpies are at home to Bournemouth, who they haven't beaten in the English top flight in their last five attempts.

Kick-off at St James' Park is at half 12.

At 3, league leaders Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Brentford.

Leicester can climb out of the bottom three with a win at home to Fulham.

There's a second London derby of the week for West Ham, who host Crystal Palace.

In the evening game, Unai Emery returns to the Emirates as his Aston Villa side take on Arsenal from half 5.

The Scottish FA have called Denis Law a "true great" following his death at the age of 84.

He remains the country's only player to win the Ballon D'or.

Law was capped 55 times and remains his nation's joint top scorer of all time with 30 goals.