Munster team named for Northampton clash

The Munster team has been named for Saturday's Investec Champions Cup Round 4 clash against Northampton Saints at cinch Stadium Franklin's Gardens (3.15pm, live on Premier Sports).

The winners of the match will earn a home tie in the Champions Cup round of 16 on the first weekend in April.

Peter O’Mahony returns after recovering from a calf contusion and is one of three changes to the side that beat Saracens last week.

Advertisement

Diarmuid Kilgallen makes his competitive debut for Munster on the wing and Diarmuid Barron comes into the pack.

Kilgallen joined Munster last summer but leg and wrist injuries have limited him to one appearance so far this season, against the All Blacks XV at Thomond Park.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Kilgallen on either wing.

Advertisement

There is an unchanged centre pairing of Rory Scannell and Tom Farrell with half-backs Conor Murray and Jack Crowley also remaining in situ.

Dian Bleuler, Barron and Oli Jager pack down in the front row as Fineen Wycherley and captain Tadhg Beirne continue their engine room partnership.

O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

Advertisement

Niall Scannell, John Ryan and Stephen Archer provide the front row back-up.

Tom Ahern, Jack O'Donoghue and Brian Gleeson complete the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson and Tony Butler are the backline replacements.

Advertisement

On the injury front, Shane Daly was unavailable for selection as he continues the graduated return-to-play protocols with John Hodnett unavailable due to a knock.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Rory Scannell, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Dian Bleuler, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager, Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Stephen Archer, Tom Ahern, Jack O'Donoghue, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Brian Gleeson.