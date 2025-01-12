Munster overcome Saracens in Champions Cup

Munster made it two wins out of 3 in Group 3 with a 17-12 victory at home to Saracens.

Ulster's struggles continued.

26 unanswered points for the Leicester Tigers gave the hosts a 38-10 victory over the Northern Province at Welford Road.

It leaves Ulster without a win in 3 games in Group 1.

Ben Murphy's hattrick of tries kept up Connacht's unbeaten run in the Challenge Cup with a 52-24 win over Lyon.

Leinster and La Rochelle renew their rivalry in the European Champions Cup this afternoon.

Leo Cullen's men welcome the French giants to the Aviva Stadium for a 3:15pm kick off.

Jordie Barrett will start the game at full back after a late withdrawal by Tommy O'Brien yesterday.

The Clovers made it three wins on the trot in the Celtic Challenge.

Denis Fogarty's side leapfrogged Edinburgh to the summit as they beat the Scots by 40 points to 19 at Virgin Media Park.

The Wolfhounds crushed Brython Thunders 48-0 at Parc y Scarlets.

St Mary’s slipped up in their attempts to consolidate their lead at the top of the AIL.

They fell to a 26-5 defeat to Lansdowne at Templeville Road earlier.

The league leaders have a 2 point advantage over second place Clontarf who didn't play after their game with City of Armagh was postponed.

Cork Con are up to 4th after a 26-17 victory over UCD, while Terenure and Ballynahinch played out a 24 point all draw.

Young Munster took the bragging rights in the Limerick Derby after beating Garryowen 26-10 in the early game.