Munster in Pool Three of Champions Cup

Munster are in Pool Three for next season's Investec Champions Cup.

They're to take on Northampton, the Vodacom Bulls, Stade Francais, Saracens and Castres.

Leinster are alongside La Rochelle, Clermont, Bristol, Benetton and Bath in Pool 2.

Ulster were drawn into Pool One with Toulouse, Bordeaux, the Sharks, the Exeter Chiefs and Leicester.

Connacht have been drawn in Pool One for next season's European Challenge Cup.

The westerners are alongside Cardiff, Perpignan, Lyon, Zebre and the Toyota Cheetahs.