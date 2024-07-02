Advertisement
Sport

Munster in Pool Three of Champions Cup

Jul 2, 2024 11:56 By radiokerrysport
Munster in Pool Three of Champions Cup
Share this article

Munster are in Pool Three for next season's Investec Champions Cup.

They're to take on Northampton, the Vodacom Bulls, Stade Francais, Saracens and Castres.

Leinster are alongside La Rochelle, Clermont, Bristol, Benetton and Bath in Pool 2.

Advertisement

Ulster were drawn into Pool One with Toulouse, Bordeaux, the Sharks, the Exeter Chiefs and Leicester.

==

Connacht have been drawn in Pool One for next season's European Challenge Cup.

Advertisement

The westerners are alongside Cardiff, Perpignan, Lyon, Zebre and the Toyota Cheetahs.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tottenham sign Archie Gray from Leeds
Advertisement
South Africa name strong side to face Ireland
Murray withdraws from men's singles at Wimbledon
Advertisement

Recommended

Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on coastline after personal property found on Banna
Kerry GAA launches High Court challenge against Minister refusal on Fitzgerald Stadium application
New Killarney Cathaoirleach wants existing town hospitals to be used for respite and residential care
First-time buyers scheme extended for more properties in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus