Munster host Saracens this evening in Champions Cup

Munster will hope to get their Champions Cup campaign back on track this evening.

Peter O'Mahony is ruled out, but Conor Murray returns at scrum-half for the visit of Saracens to Thomond Park.

Kick-off is at half 5.

Ulster can give their chances of making the last-16 a much-needed boost later.

Iain Henderson returns to captain Richie Murphy's side, as they travel to Welford Road to take on Leicester Tigers from 8.

At the same time, Connacht can continue their 100-per-cent start to the Challenge Cup, taking on Lyon at Dexcom Stadium.

Leinster have made one change to their side on the eve of their Champions Cup trip to La Rochelle.

An injury to Tommy O'Brien means Jordie Barrett is promoted from the bench to start at full-back, with Jamie Osborne moving across to the wing.

Ciaran Frawley takes up the vacant spot among the replacements.

===

The Clovers can make it three wins on the trot in the Celtic Challenge this afternoon.

Denis Fogarty's side can go top, if they beat current leaders Edinburgh at Virgin Media Park.

That game is underway from 3.

===

Division One A of the Energia All-Ireland League resumes this afternoon after the break with St Mary’s looking to consolidate top spot in round ten.

Mary’s hold a five-point lead at the summit heading into their match against Lansdowne at Templeville Road.

Second-place Clontarf look to make it three wins in-a-row when they travel to City of Armagh.

It’s a clash of third and fourth as Ballynahinch host Terenure while UCD take on Cork Con in the other half-two kick-off.

There a Munster derby at 2pm between Garryowen and Young Munster.