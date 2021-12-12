Advertisement
Sport

Munster beat 14-man Wasps in their opening Heineken Champions Cup game

Dec 12, 2021 18:12 By radiokerrysport
Munster beat 14-man Wasps in their opening Heineken Champions Cup game Munster beat 14-man Wasps in their opening Heineken Champions Cup game
Share this article

Munster have beaten 14-man Wasps 35-points-to-14 in their opening Heineken Champions Cup game.

Keith Earls, Patrick Campbell, Andrew Conway and Scott Buckley with the tries for the visitors in Coventry as they secured a bonus point.

Earlier on, Connacht beat Stade Francais 36-points-to-9 at the Sportsground as they also picked up a bonus point.

Advertisement

Caolin Blade, John Porch, Alex Wooton, Diarmud Kilgallen, Eoghan Masterson and Cian Prendergast all went over the line for Andy Friend's side.

Mike Fuller of Killarney Rugby:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus