Munster beat 14-man Wasps in their opening Heineken Champions Cup game

Munster have beaten 14-man Wasps 35-points-to-14 in their opening Heineken Champions Cup game.

Keith Earls, Patrick Campbell, Andrew Conway and Scott Buckley with the tries for the visitors in Coventry as they secured a bonus point.

Earlier on, Connacht beat Stade Francais 36-points-to-9 at the Sportsground as they also picked up a bonus point.

Caolin Blade, John Porch, Alex Wooton, Diarmud Kilgallen, Eoghan Masterson and Cian Prendergast all went over the line for Andy Friend's side.

Mike Fuller of Killarney Rugby: