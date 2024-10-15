Advertisement
Sport

Munster arrive in Cape Town ahead of URC clash against Stormers

Oct 15, 2024 17:33 By radiokerrysport
The Munster team and management arrived in Cape Town this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s URC round five clash against DHL Stormers.

A 32-player squad has been selected for the two games in South Africa with a match against Sharks in Durban on Saturday week completing the tour.

Five Munster Rugby Academy players are included – props Ronan Foxe and Kieran Ryan, lock Evan O’Connell, flanker Ruadhán Quinn and back three player Ben O’Connor.

Emerging Ireland captain Alex Kendellen, Ethan Coughlan, Evan O’Connell and Ben O’Connor stayed in South Africa on completion of the Emerging Ireland tour and met the squad in Cape Town today.

Alex Nankivell (shoulder), Tom Ahern (ankle) and Ruadhán Quinn (head) all returned to action at the weekend and came through the game with no issues.

Billy Burns (shoulder), Shane Daly (elbow) and Rory Scannell (ankle) have all returned to full training and travelled with the squad to Cape Town.

On the injury front following Saturday’s clash against Leinster, Diarmuid Barron failed a HIA and is following the return to play protocols. Barron has travelled with the squad and is unavailable for Saturday’s clash against Stormers.

Back at the HPC, Paddy Patterson (knee), Diarmuid Kilgallen (leg), Brian Gleeson (shoulder), Thaakir Abrahams (thigh) and Liam Coombes (leg) are on track to be available for selection next month.

Mark Donnelly has undergone ankle surgery following an injury sustained on the Emerging Ireland tour and will be unavailable for six to eight weeks.

Josh Wycherley had neck surgery last week and will be out for four months.

Continuing to rehab: Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), Oli Jager (neck), Peter O’Mahony (hamstring), Patrick Campbell (shoulder), Cian Hurley

