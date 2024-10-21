Mulcahy calls time on 16-year inter-county career with Limerick

Graeme Mulcahy has called time on his 16-year inter-county hurling career with Limerick.

The Kilmallock forward won five All-Ireland titles and collected an All-Star in 2018.

Mulcahy says the 'undoubted highlight' of his time in the Limerick jersey was being part of the team that secured the Liam McCarthy Cup for the first time in 45-years.

The Limerick management say the 34-year-old has been a 'tremendous example' for the other players on the panel.

Ciaráin Murtagh is in line to return to the Roscommon football panel for 2025.

The forward featured for Connacht in the Inter-Pros at the weekend.

The Roscommon Herald is reporting that Murtagh has committed himself to Davy Burke's Rossies panel.