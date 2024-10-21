Advertisement
Sport

Mulcahy calls time on 16-year inter-county career with Limerick

Oct 21, 2024 12:35 By radiokerrysport
Mulcahy calls time on 16-year inter-county career with Limerick
Share this article

Graeme Mulcahy has called time on his 16-year inter-county hurling career with Limerick.

The Kilmallock forward won five All-Ireland titles and collected an All-Star in 2018.

Mulcahy says the 'undoubted highlight' of his time in the Limerick jersey was being part of the team that secured the Liam McCarthy Cup for the first time in 45-years.

Advertisement

The Limerick management say the 34-year-old has been a 'tremendous example' for the other players on the panel.

Ciaráin Murtagh is in line to return to the Roscommon football panel for 2025.

The forward featured for Connacht in the Inter-Pros at the weekend.

Advertisement

The Roscommon Herald is reporting that Murtagh has committed himself to Davy Burke's Rossies panel.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ireland squad beginning preparations for Euro 2025 playoff today
Advertisement
Van Dijk has "no idea" what his future holds
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Lighthouse Tourism to be explored in three-day event on Valentia Island
Killarney native says charity blown away from proceeds donated from sale of Rory Gallagher guitar
Ireland squad beginning preparations for Euro 2025 playoff today
Two people taken to hospital following N22 crash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus