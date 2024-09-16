Muckross Rowing Festival a 'special occasion'

What a really special occasion of rowing, history, stories, super weather and great fun! Muckross Rowing Club, hosted a special rowing event, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 'Elizabeth Rose' Killarney Sixes - racing boat, and 60th anniversary of the opening of Muckross House to the public.
The historical event involved five Killarney Rowing Clubs, hosted together with the Trustees of Muckross House and National Parks and Wildlife Service on Sunday afternoon. All Clubs raced the 'Killarney Sixes' racing boat, unique to the Lakes of Killarney - honouring the oldest traditional regatta in the world, The winning crew 'Dinis Cottage' were presented with the inaugural 'Elizabeth Rose Vincent Cup' - the last private owners of Muckross House, who gifted the boat to Muckross Rowing Club. It has been raced in every regatta since 1924.
Chairman of Trustee Muckross House, Marcus Treacy, and Padraig O’Sullivan, NPWS, Presented the inaugural 'Elizabeth Rose Vincent Cup' to the winning crew 'Dinis Cottage' , very deserving winners, even if they broke away before the flag was raised, such was the enthusiasm! - Mike 'Kenmare' O'Sullivan, Cox, John Cronin, John Beazley, Kevin Tangney, Derry Doyle, Bill Lyne, Paschal Dower. The 5 rowing clubs, Flesk Valley RC, Fossa RC, Muckross RC, St. Brendan’s RC and Workmen’s RC, were renamed as iconic landmarks on the Lakes, The Osprey, Cahernane, Innisfallen Island, Bunrower, and Dinis Cottage, and all clubs mixed for extra fun.
The enormous legacy and heritage of the rowing tradition on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park was discussed by Sean Coffey, a lifelong member and advocator of the importance of the traditional ‘Killarney Sixes’ racing boat. Paddy Cronin, regaled stories about his time, ‘minding’ the ‘Elizabeth Rose’ and when the floor of the boat needed repairing, it was replaced with the finest piece of wood from the floorboards of Woolworths! It was the perfect size after all and was carried on a bike straight out to the Boathouse!.
The visit to Dundag Boathouse in the morning, was fascinating for all boating enthusiasts, it took the form of an open forum with John Beazley, John Lyne, Danny Lyne, Michael Fleming, Snr, Sean Coffey, Padruig O’Sullivan, NPWS, Paddy Cronin, Richard Leane, discussing the ‘Queen’s Barge’, and other boats including the first Muckross Rowing Club racing boat and the bog boat which is estimated to be over 2000 years old, all housed in the boathouse.
The Tug O’ War competition, took on a life of its own, as the battles were fierce at times. Then attention was given to the sack race, where there are numerous accounts of Vice-President of Muckross Rowing Club, Kathleen Murphy, taking on Derry Doyle in a hotly contested race.!
We are truly grateful to the Trustees of Muckross House, Muckross House Garden Restaurant, Padruig O’Sullivan, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Fr. Kieran O’Brien, Adm., Toddy Doyle, Muckross Traditional Farms, All the Muckross Community, and our neighbours in rowing for their unwavering support: Colm O’Shuilleabhain, John Fleming, Eoghan Cronin, Brendan Cahill, Hugh Rudden, Timmy Moynihan, Kieran Counihan, Conor Griffin, All the Coffey family, Fossa, Stephen Blennerhassett, John Lyne and family, The Cronins of Muckross, Sandra Dunlea, Trustee Muckross House.
Next year, the Flesk Valley Racing Boat will be honoured - ‘The Patricia’ dated 1921 - looking forward already!
Call the experts to help out with the Tug O' War....
No holding back for the winning crew, bow, John Beazley, Bill Lyne, Kevin Tangney, John Cronin, Paschal Dower, Derry Doyle, Stroke, and Mike Kenmare O'Sullivan, Cox.

The Race starters....
H E A V E...Cillian Tangney, left and Jake Dunlea, accepting the challenge of the Tug O' War on Sunday.
Three Generations of The Coffey Family, Raymond Coffey, with Alison Coffey, Fiona Coffey, David, Cathal and Conor, lifelong members and stalwarths of Fossa Club.


Sean Coffey, Muckross Rowing Club, discussing the legacy and heritage of Killarney rowing, with the iconic 'Queen's Barge' rowed for Queen Victoria's visit to Killarney in 1861.
Prized possesion...Anne Tangney, holding the most valuable cup in rowing history - 'Killarney Lakes Regatta, Muckross Abbey Challenge Cup - for Senior Sixes' presented by William B. Bourn, in the early 20th century, the cup is now retired, with Anne, are memberts of the Cronin family, who guarded the cup and the 'Elizabeth Rose' Paddy Cronin, Muckross Rowing Club, John Cronin, and Lily Cronin, Trustee of Muckross House.

H E A V E...Action from the Tug O' War....
Let the craic begin...As Mike Kenmare O'Sullivan, coxes, Derry Doyle Strokes, Timmy O'Shea watches on in disbelief.
Almost 40 years ago, Muckross Rowing Club, winners of the Junior fours members of the 1985, the crew gathered for the occasion, from left, Anthony O'Leary, Danny Lyne, John Lyne, Cox, John Beazley and Ulick Daly.
Chairman of Trustee Muckross House, Marcus Treacy, Presented the inaugural 'Elizabeth Rose Vincent Cup' to the winning crew 'Dinis Cottage' - from row - Derry Doyle, Lily Cronin, Trustee of Muckross House, Sandra Dunlea, Trustee of Muckross House, John Beazley, back row from left, Kevin Tangney, Bill Lyne, MIke Kenmare O'Sullivan, Cox, Paschal Dower, John Cronin, Manager of Muckross House, Denis Reidy.
Aodhagán Ó Súilleabhain and Orlaith Ní Shúilleabhain
John Fleming, ready for steer his crew on Sunday, with Kieran Counihan, in Stroke
a lifelong dedication...Rowing stalwarths, Raymond Coffey, Left, John Lyne and Michael Fleming, have kept the heritage and legacy of rowing in Killarney alive in Killarney for decades.

H E A V E...Action from the Tug O' War....
John Lyne, centre, recounts so many stories and fascinating history of the heritage of rowing in Killarney, at Dundag boathouse.