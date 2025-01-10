Advertisement
Sport

Moyes set for Everton return

Jan 10, 2025 16:12 By radiokerrysport
Moyes set for Everton return
Share this article

David Moyes is meeting with Everton today to agree a deal to return to the club as manager.

The former Goodison Park boss is expected to sign a contract of at least two-years and it's understood it'll be confirmed over the weekend.

Everton sacked Sean Dyche yesterday, just a few hours before they beat Peterborough in the FA Cup third round.

Advertisement

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he wants to keep Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford.

There's been speculation the club may have to sell the England midfielder to help meet the Premier League's financial rules.

As an academy graduate, any fee would represent "pure profit" under the regulations.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Dundalk reportedly close to bringing Towell back to Oriel
Advertisement
One of the oldest GAA clubs in Dublin wound up
Ireland international leaves Sheffield United
Advertisement

Recommended

Dundalk reportedly close to bringing Towell back to Oriel
One of the oldest GAA clubs in Dublin wound up
Munster team named
Sport

Munster team named

Jan 10, 2025 15:38
Coast Guard member has never seen snow cause such isolation as in Kerry this week
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus