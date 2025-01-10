Moyes set for Everton return

David Moyes is meeting with Everton today to agree a deal to return to the club as manager.

The former Goodison Park boss is expected to sign a contract of at least two-years and it's understood it'll be confirmed over the weekend.

Everton sacked Sean Dyche yesterday, just a few hours before they beat Peterborough in the FA Cup third round.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he wants to keep Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford.

There's been speculation the club may have to sell the England midfielder to help meet the Premier League's financial rules.

As an academy graduate, any fee would represent "pure profit" under the regulations.