Monika Dukarska Claims Victory at the 2024 World Rowing Coastal Championships

Monika Dukarska from Killorglin Rowing Club has triumphed at the 2024 World Rowing Coastal Championships, securing her fourth world championship gold medal in the women’s solo event. This victory marks her second consecutive world title and ninth medal overall since she began competing in coastal rowing in 2008.

The championship, held in Genoa, was marked by unpredictable conditions, as adverse weather forecasts forced organizers to reschedule the A finals, moving them up by a day. Competitors had to navigate a challenging 4k course, battling both fierce competitors and rough coastal conditions.

In the women’s solo final, the race was full of drama from the start. Jessica Berra of France took an early lead, but Diana Dymchenko of Azerbaijan soon surged ahead, leaving Dukarska in second place as they approached the first timing point. Despite battling large waves and crosswinds, Dukarska worked hard to close the gap on Dymchenko while contending with the intense heat of the Genoa coastline.

Midway through the race, Dymchenko, the leader, missed a crucial turning marker, which resulted in her disqualification. Until Dukarska reached the beach, she believed she had finished in second place, but the disqualification elevated her to first, securing another world title for Ireland. France’s Jessica Berra took the silver, and Finland’s Eeva Karppinen claimed the bronze.

Despite the challenges of balancing her PhD studies, work, and training this year, Dukarska’s dedication paid off with this hard-earned victory. She credits her team and supporters for helping her achieve this milestone.

The 2024 World Rowing Coastal Championships also saw impressive performances from Killorglin’s junior athletes, competing at their first world coastal event. The Women’s Quad—comprised of Sadhbh O'Sullivan, Fia O'Gorman, Aoibhe Horan, and Chloe O'Sullivan, coxed by Meabh McNamara—finished 19th in the world, winning the B final. Meanwhile, Kieran McHugh and Joe Horan represented Killorglin in the men’s coastal doubles, finishing an impressive 28th out of 55 entries.

Sadhbh O’Sullivan and Aoibhe Horan also competed in the women’s double event, finishing 5th in the B final and placing 23rd overall. Their determination and grit were evident throughout the competition, signaling a bright future for these young athletes.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Killorglin junior athletes for their outstanding performances. They’ve shown remarkable potential, and this is just the beginning for them,” Michael Fleming Junior (Coach)

With this latest victory, Monika Dukarska continues to cement her legacy as one of the sport’s top coastal rowers, and the future looks bright for her and the next generation of Irish coastal rowing talent.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to have won the title for the second year in a row. This is my fifth world championship gold and ninth medal since I started coastal rowing in 2008. This year’s championship was particularly challenging and unpredictable, with both the location and weather playing a significant role. The heat on Friday, where the top six rowers advanced to the final, was incredibly tough. The large waves made controlling the boat difficult. Although I expected slightly better conditions for the final, I knew it would still be a tough battle against the waves, especially with the eight turning points on the course.

I found myself in second place, pushing hard to close the gap on Dymchenko from Azerbaijan, who was leading the race. The short cross waves made navigation tricky, and halfway through the race, Dymchenko missed one of the buoys, which led to her automatic disqualification. Up until I reached the beach, I thought I had finished in second, and I was happy with that considering the challenging year I’ve had balancing my PhD, work, and training. I hadn’t been on the water as much as I would have liked, and the 30-degree heat in Genoa only added to the difficulty. When I got to the beach and everyone was congratulating me, telling me I’d won, I was overjoyed.

Coastal rowing is all about navigating an open sea course and overcoming the challenges Mother Nature throws at you. That’s what I love most about this sport—the combination of physical effort, mental resilience, bravery, stamina, and the strategic thinking needed to succeed" Monika Dukarska

Monika will now shift her focus to the Beach Sprints event, which kicks off this Thursday in Genoa. This emerging Olympic discipline will make its debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Last year, Monika achieved an impressive 4th place finish on the world stage, and she’s eager to improve on that performance this year.