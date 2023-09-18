Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 18, 2023 07:45 By radiokerrysport
Kelliher’s Toyota, Tralee, Central Region Under 13 Div 1 Football final
John Mitchels 0-13 Na Gaeil 1-9

TODAY

South Kerry Under 15 Football League Final
6.15 at Waterville
Winner on the day
Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist

North Kerry U15 Division 1 Shield Final
6.15 in Ballybunion
ET if necessary
Ballyduff v Tarbert

The U15 Championship draw will take place after the game

North Kerry Ladies Football
Wadding’s Butchers Under 16 Division 3
Ballyduff v Finuge/St Senans @ 6-30

