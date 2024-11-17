Mid Kerry final honours for Beaufort

Beaufort are winners of the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.

An exciting final saw them get the better of Keel by 1-10 to 12 points in Milltown.

Beaufort nabbed the opening score, a 5th minute Nathan Breen point. It was 1 all in the 10th minute courtesy of David Couchman. While it was low scoring it was still an entertaining encounter. After Darragh O'Connor put Beaufort back in front, team mate Mike Breen powered through and finished off a great run to net the opening goal of the clash. That made it 1-2 to 0-1 after 19 minutes. Keel hit back, 3 points in a row bringing them within 1 after 25 minutes. Sean Corcoran then brought Keel level, 0-5 to 1-2. Beaufort went back in front just before the break through Liam Carey. The half ended Beaufort 1-3 Keel 0-5.

There was a points frenzy at the start of the second period, the sides then level after 7 minutes; Keel 0-8 Beaufort 1-5. Points from Ciarán Kennedy and Seán O’Brien had Beaufort 2 clear. Gearoid Evans halved that deficit in the 43rd minute. 6 minutes later the Beaufort lead was up to 3 at 1-10 to 0-10. Scores by Michael Byrne and David Couchman had Keel within 1 with 7 minutes to go; Keel 0-12 Beaufort 1-10. Keel were afforded the chance to equalise in added on time. However, goalkeeper Stephen Cahillane's effort from a free went the wrong side of the post and that was that.

