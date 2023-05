Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni says he doesn't mind where Lionel Messi plays next season - as long as he's "comfortable" and "happy".

The World Cup winning captain looks likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires this summer.

But his dad denies a deal's done to move to a club in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona have also been linked with re-signing him, but The Athletic's David Ornstein says there's another option too.