McLaren looking for first Constructors Championship in 26 years

Dec 8, 2024 10:35 By radiokerrysport
F1
McLaren look set to secure a first Constructors Championship in 26 years this afternoon.

They hold first and second place on the grid ahead of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Lando Norris is on pole position seeking his 4th win of the year with his teammate Oscar Piastri (Pron: Pee-ah-stree) in second.

McLaren lead Ferrari by 21 points in the constructors race knowing they just need to finish ahead of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for the victory.

Lights out in Abu Dhabi is at 1pm Irish time.

