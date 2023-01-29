McIroy leads the Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIroy's the man to catch at the Dubai Desert Classic.
He's 15 under par - and 3 shots clear of the chasing pack - after shooting a 7-under-par round of 65.
The event will finish tomorrow as a result of several weather delays.
