Advertisement
Sport

McIroy leads the Dubai Desert Classic

Jan 29, 2023 15:01 By radiokerrypodcast
McIroy leads the Dubai Desert Classic McIroy leads the Dubai Desert Classic
Share this article

Rory McIroy's the man to catch at the Dubai Desert Classic.

He's 15 under par - and 3 shots clear of the chasing pack - after shooting a 7-under-par round of 65.

The event will finish tomorrow as a result of several weather delays.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Celtic face Dundee

Jan 29, 2023 16:01
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus