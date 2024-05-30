There has been a 26% drop in traffic collision-non serious injury incidents recorded in Kerry.

That’s according to information presented by Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraig Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee Meeting.

327 traffic collision material damage incidents were recorded in the county as of April 16th.

This figure represents a rise of 10% when compared with the same period last year, when 296 incidents were recorded.

The 2024 number is a drop of 2% when compared with 2022.

28 traffic collision non-serious injury incidents were reported in Kerry over the period; a 26% reduction on 2023, when 38 incidents were recorded.

However, it represents a rise of 33% when compared with the 2022 figure.

Less than 10 traffic collision serious injury incidents were recorded during the time.

Meanwhile, intoxicated while driving arrests rose by 31% year-on-year over the priod.

92 incidents were recorded this year, up from 70 last year, and an increase from 50 in 2022.