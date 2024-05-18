Advertisement
Drop in overall crime in Kerry drops in first three months of 2024

May 18, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Drop in overall crime in Kerry drops in first three months of 2024
Crime in Kerry dropped in the first quarter of 2023.

That’s according to information provided by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraig Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The figures show that overall crime in Kerry has dropped in the first three months of the year, when compared with the same period last year.

320 incidents of property crime were reported in the first quarter of the year, which is a drop of 10% on 2023.

However, this figure is a rise of 64% when compared to the same period in 2022.

Crimes against the person offences fell by 2% in the year, with 169 incidents this year, down from 173 in 2023.

It also represented a drop of 16% two years ago when 202 offences were committed.

Drugs & offensive weapons arrests fell by 24% when compared to last year.

89 incidents were recorded in Kerry, down from 172, or 48% on the 2022 figure.

Criminal damage & offensive weapon rates rose this year when compared with 2022 and 2023.

308 incidents were recorded in the first quarter of 2024, up from 304 last year, and 307 the year before.

