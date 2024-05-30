Advertisement
Minister says no bias in selection of locations for international protection centres

May 30, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
There is no bias for or against any county, including Kerry, when it comes to locating international protection applicant centres according to the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath.

He was responding to reports that Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee will be one of eight centres nationally to be used for the new arrivals.

Speaking on Kerry Today this morning the Minister was responding to the issue of the number of refugees and asylum seekers that Kerry has accommodated over the past two years compared to other counties.

