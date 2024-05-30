Advertisement
News

Kerry among sites earmarked for migrants to take pressure off Dublin

May 30, 2024 08:20 By radiokerrynews
Kerry among sites earmarked for migrants to take pressure off Dublin
Share this article

Kerry is one of six sites across the county which have been earmarked for migrants arriving here, in a bid to take pressure off Dublin.

The government also plans to open a new asylum-processing centre outside the capital.

The location in Kerry is believed to be Ballymullen in Tralee.

Advertisement

A new strategy to house hundreds of migrants arriving in Dublin will see centres opened in the likes of Kerry, Westmeath and Athlone.

The plans include prefab units for 200 people at a former military barracks in Mullingar and space for 400 at a site in Athlone.

In Dublin, capacity at Crooksling is to be doubled according to the Irish Independent while around a hundred asylum seekers will be housed in Ballyogan in the coming days.

Advertisement

The plan also includes the use of Thornton Hall in north Dublin, that's expected to be operational in the coming weeks.

The paper also reports a new International Protection Office is to be opened outside of Dublin.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

President says he is deeply grateful for being honoured at Listowel Writers’ Week
Advertisement
Minister for Health announces over 100 additional beds for University Hospital Kerry
No winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €3.3 million
Advertisement

Recommended

Plenty Of Irish Out On The Course Today
More Olympic Hopefuls In The Rig Today
Djokovic In Round 2 Action In France
Iveragh Win Division 2
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus