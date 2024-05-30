Advertisement
Sport

More Olympic Hopefuls In The Ring Today

May 30, 2024 09:38 By radiokerrysport
More Olympic Hopefuls In The Ring Today
Two more Irish boxers are in the ring today at the Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok.

Kelyn Cassidy is in action this morning in the last 16 of the 80kg section.

And later today, Sean Mari has a last 32 bout in the 51kg section.

