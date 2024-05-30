Listowel Writers’ Week winners announced

Author Darragh McKeon has won the 2024 “Irish Novel of the Year” award at Listowel Writers’ Week.

His book “Remembrance Sunday” picked up the Kerry Group sponsored “Irish Novel of the Year award” – the prize is one of the most prestigious in Irish literature, worth €20,000

It was among the major winners at the ceremony held to mark the opening night of festival in the Listowel Arms last night.

rd The 53 Listowel Writers Week got underway last night with it’s award ceremony.

Darragh McKeon picked up the 2024 “Irish Novel of the Year award” for “Remembrance Sunday”.

Paula Meehan won the €12,000, Pigott Poetry Prize, for her book the Solace of Artemis.

Other works shortlisted in this category – Nick Laird’s “Up Late”, and David Nash’s “No Man’s Land” each received a €1,000 prize.

President Michael D Higgins was presented with the John B Keane Lifetime Achievement Award, by Conor Keane.

President Higgins was honoured in recognition of “Service to the Arts in Ireland”, and in celebration of the connections between his literary and political careers.

The Bryan McMahon Short Story Award, sponsored by Kerry County Council was won by Róisín Burke for “Born Crying”.

Fionnuala Cahill’s “The Death of a Foal” picked up the Single Poem Award, sponsored by the Royal Valentia Hotel.

“Thicker than Water” by Eilish Stanley won the Poetry Collection Prize – sponsored by Tim Costello of Profile Development.

Aisling Walsh won the Creative Writing Prize for Adults with Learning Disabilities for “The Taste of Solitude” .

The Irish Language award was presented to Sadhbh Moriarty for Amhdhorchact.

Arnold Horner - for "Mapping South Kerry" - and Bryan McMahon - for "Ballyheigue in Arms: Portrait of a Kerry Parish" - were announced as the winners of the Nillson Local Heritage Award.

Tadgh and Derry Fleming scooped the Social Media Story Telling Award.

Meanwhile, Pat Sheedy was presented with the Writing in Prisons Award.