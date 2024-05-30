Advertisement
News

President says he is deeply grateful for being honoured at Listowel Writers’ Week

May 30, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrynews
President says he is deeply grateful for being honoured at Listowel Writers’ Week
Conor Keane welcomes President Michael D. Higgins, the best friend of his late father, writer John B. Keane, to Listowel. Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

The President has said he is deeply grateful for being honoured with the John B Keane Lifetime Achievement Award at Listowel Writers’ Week.

This literary festival opened last night with the accolade being presented to President Higgins at a gathering in the Listowel Arms Hotel.

President Michael D Higgins said Listowel Writers’ Week had long been a space where creativity is encouraged and where new ideas can flourish.

Advertisement

The President paid tribute to John B Keane commenting that it was now 22 years since his passing and described him as a fearless writer not afraid to confront difficult themes while also being an author of great humour.

President Higgins recalled when John B Keane was ill and could not launch his poetry collection, John B asked another Listowel literary great, Bryan McMahon, to step in which he did with elegance and scholarship:

Advertisement

President Michael D Higgins said the world had much changed since his last address at Writers’ Week in 2012.

He told the audience that a dark shadow of war and conquest had been cast across the world and that resources are going to the military-industrial complex while food insecurity goes unaddressed.

The President said it was appropriate that this year’s theme for Writers’ Week is Mother Nature.

Advertisement

He said writers, through their work, challenge us to envision newer, more ethical ways of living and promoting sustainability.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry among sites earmarked for migrants to take pressure off Dublin
Advertisement
Minister for Health announces over 100 additional beds for University Hospital Kerry
No winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €3.3 million
Advertisement

Recommended

Plenty Of Irish Out On The Course Today
More Olympic Hopefuls In The Rig Today
Djokovic In Round 2 Action In France
Iveragh Win Division 2
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus