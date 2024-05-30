Plenty Of Irish Out On The Course Today

The US Women's Open begins later today in Pennsylvania.

Leona Maguire, Aine Donegan and Stephanie Meadow are all in the field for what is the second major championship of the year.

Donegan - who is a native of county Clare - is the first Irish player out on course shortly before 12.30pm.

Rory McIlroy is seeking his third Canadian Open title when this year's tournament gets underway later.

The Holywood native claimed the title in 2019 and 2022 at the Hamilton Golf Club in Ontario.

He's due to tee off at 12.40pm Irish time, with Seamus Power out at the same time.

Shane Lowry is among the evening starters shortly before 6pm.

Tom McKibbin will attempt to win the DP World Tour's European Open for the second year in a row this week.

He's in the field for the tournament in Hamburg.