Advertisement
Sport

Plenty Of Irish Out On The Course Today

May 30, 2024 09:40 By radiokerrysport
Plenty Of Irish Out On The Course Today
Share this article

The US Women's Open begins later today in Pennsylvania.

Leona Maguire, Aine Donegan and Stephanie Meadow are all in the field for what is the second major championship of the year.

Donegan - who is a native of county Clare - is the first Irish player out on course shortly before 12.30pm.

Advertisement

==

Rory McIlroy is seeking his third Canadian Open title when this year's tournament gets underway later.

The Holywood native claimed the title in 2019 and 2022 at the Hamilton Golf Club in Ontario.

Advertisement

He's due to tee off at 12.40pm Irish time, with Seamus Power out at the same time.

Shane Lowry is among the evening starters shortly before 6pm.

===

Advertisement

Tom McKibbin will attempt to win the DP World Tour's European Open for the second year in a row this week.
He's in the field for the tournament in Hamburg.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

More Olympic Hopefuls In The Ring Today
Advertisement
Djokovic In Round 2 Action In France
Iveragh Win Division 2
Advertisement

Recommended

More Olympic Hopefuls In The Ring Today
Djokovic In Round 2 Action In France
Iveragh Win Division 2
Kompany Appointed Munich Boss
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus