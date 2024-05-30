Advertisement
Major upgrade to increase energy efficiency of Tralee garda station building

May 30, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Major upgrade to increase energy efficiency of Tralee garda station building
A major upgrade to the Tralee garda station building is planned to significantly increase its energy efficiency.

 

The upgrade involves applying external insulation and cladding, as well as the replacement of windows with aluminium glazing.

The Office of Public Works says the fabric upgrade to the station, built in 1983, will significantly increase its thermal performance and reduce carbon emissions.

 

Tralee-based Architectural firm Kane Williams Architects were appointed to deliver the project with Madden and Madden Construction the main contractor.

 

Managing director of Kane Williams, Cormac Kane, said the company is delighted to contribute to a public realm space, including the Island of Geese area.

