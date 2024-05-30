Iveragh United Win 3rd Trophy In 6 Days

Iveragh United are the Charleville Cheese Kerry district league division 2 champions.

The Cahersiveen side took on Asdee Rovers in Mounthawk Park in a match that went down to the wire.

Iveragh's attacking style lead to another goal filled match, Iveragh manager Steve Bruce...

Final score Iveragh United 3-2 Asdee Rovers

In the KSBGL

U13 Boy’s Premier League Decider

Killorglin 2-1 Listowel Celtic,

Killorglin crowned Champions

Tonight:

U15 Boy’s Premier

MEK v Park 7pm

Mastergeeha v Tralee Dynamos 7pm