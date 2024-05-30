Advertisement
Sport

Iveragh United Win 3rd Trophy In 6 Days

May 30, 2024 13:15 By brendan
23.1.2023 : Drone M3 ::: Views of Mounthawk Park Kerry FC Grounds located at Mounthawk Park Soccer grounds in Tralee, Kerry .
Iveragh United are the Charleville Cheese Kerry district league division 2 champions.

The Cahersiveen side took on Asdee Rovers in Mounthawk Park in a match that went down to the wire.

Iveragh's attacking style lead to another goal filled match, Iveragh manager Steve Bruce...

Final score Iveragh United 3-2 Asdee Rovers

 

In the KSBGL

U13 Boy’s Premier League Decider
Killorglin 2-1 Listowel Celtic,
Killorglin crowned Champions

Tonight:
U15 Boy’s Premier
MEK v Park 7pm
Mastergeeha v Tralee Dynamos 7pm

