Iveragh United Win 3rd Trophy In 6 Days

Iveragh United are the Charleville Cheese Kerry district league division 2 champions.
The Cahersiveen side took on Asdee Rovers in Mounthawk Park in a match that went down to the wire.
Iveragh's attacking style lead to another goal filled match, Iveragh manager Steve Bruce...
Advertisement
Final score Iveragh United 3-2 Asdee Rovers
Advertisement
In the KSBGL
U13 Boy’s Premier League Decider
Killorglin 2-1 Listowel Celtic,
Killorglin crowned Champions
Tonight:
U15 Boy’s Premier
MEK v Park 7pm
Mastergeeha v Tralee Dynamos 7pm