McIlroy to take three weeks off after US Open disappointment

Rory McIlroy is to take three weeks off after his US Open disappointment.

The Holywood golfer will return to action at the Scottish Open on Thursday July 11th after he deals with the collapse at Pinehurst which gifted the major title to American Bryson DeChambeau.

In a statement on social media last night, McIlroy congratulated DeChambeau, before vowing to take the 'positives' from the week after what he described as 'probably the toughest' day in his professional career.

The 35 year old also highlighted the 'resilience' he has shown during his career, something he is determined to channel again.