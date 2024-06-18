Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy and Lowry to represent Ireland

Jun 18, 2024 17:14 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy and Lowry to represent Ireland
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are set to represent Ireland in this summer's Olympics at former Ryder Cup venue Le Golf National.

The qualifying period came to an end at the US Open at Pinehurst on Sunday, when McIlroy suffered a devastating runners-up finish to Bryson DeChambeau.

McIlroy is currently ranked number two in the world, with Lowry at number 33.

Should either opt out of the Games, Seamus Power would be next in line to represent Ireland - the current world number 121 played for Ireland at the 2016 Games in Rio.

In the women's event, Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow look set to, once again, play for Ireland; the closing date for qualification is Sunday, 24 June.

The 60-player field features players representing 32 different countries, with the United States the only nation to have more than two qualifiers.

