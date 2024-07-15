McCabe flattered by Lyon link

Katie McCabe admits she’s flattered by stories linking her with a move to French champions, Lyon.

It was first reported on Friday night that Lyon expressed a formal interest in signing the Republic of Ireland captain, but they were knocked back by her club Arsenal.

McCabe returns from suspension for tomorrow’s Women’s Euro qualifier with France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Republic of Ireland earned a hard-fought point in their opening game of the Women’s Under-19 European Championships.

Dave Connell’s side held Spain to a scoreless draw in Marijampolė.

Next up for Ireland is a meeting with Germany on Thursday.