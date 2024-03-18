Advertisement
Sport

Mark Allen beaten

Mar 18, 2024 16:51 By radiokerrysport
Mark Allen beaten
Mark Allen has been beaten 5-frames-to-3 by Daniel Wells of Wales in their first round clash at the World Snooker Open in China.

Shaun Murphy was among the players to book a place in the second round earlier today.

