Advertisement
Sport

Manchester United up to 12th

Jan 27, 2025 08:13 By radiokerrysport
Manchester United up to 12th
Share this article

Manchester United are up to 12th in the Premier League table after a 1-0 win over Fulham last night.

Lisandro Martinez scored the only goal of the game at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Leicester cranked up the pressure on Ange Postecoglou after beating Spurs 2-1 yesterday.

Advertisement

Aston Villa and West Ham played out a 1-1 draw while Nathan Collins starred for Brentford in a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

===

There's one game down for decision in the Championship this evening.

Advertisement

League leaders Leeds can go four points clear at the top with a victory away at Burnley.

A win for the Clarets though would see them join their opponents at the top.

Kick off at Turf Moor is at 8pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Chelsea have seven-point lead at top of Women's Super League
Advertisement
Furlong ruled out of Six Nations opener
2 Irish race meetings today
Advertisement

Recommended

Padre Pio Healing Glove will be available for blessings at the Parish Church, Castleisland this Tuesday February 11th
Kerry County Council urge people to be cautious following weekend's storm
Chelsea have seven-point lead at top of Women's Super League
Furlong ruled out of Six Nations opener
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus