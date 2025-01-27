Manchester United up to 12th

Manchester United are up to 12th in the Premier League table after a 1-0 win over Fulham last night.

Lisandro Martinez scored the only goal of the game at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Leicester cranked up the pressure on Ange Postecoglou after beating Spurs 2-1 yesterday.

Aston Villa and West Ham played out a 1-1 draw while Nathan Collins starred for Brentford in a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

There's one game down for decision in the Championship this evening.

League leaders Leeds can go four points clear at the top with a victory away at Burnley.

A win for the Clarets though would see them join their opponents at the top.

Kick off at Turf Moor is at 8pm