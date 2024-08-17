Advertisement
Man Utd win Premier League opener

Aug 17, 2024 11:33 By radiokerrysport
Man utd
Manchester United sit top of the Premier League table this morning.

They beat Fulham 1-0 in the opening game at Old Trafford last night.

Joshua Zirkzee with the goal late on for the home side in his first appearance for the club.

The opening round continues today with six games taking place.

Liverpool begin life under new manager Arne Slot away to newly promoted Ipswich in the early game.

Kick-off at Portman Road is at half-past-12.

At 3-o'clock last year's runners up Arsenal welcome Wolves to the Emirates,

While Everton host Brighton, Southampton go to Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest entertain Bournemouth.

And this evening West Ham and Aston Villa meet at the London Stadium.

