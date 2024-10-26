Man City back on top of Premier League

Manchester City have gone top of the Premier League with a 1-nil win against Southampton.

There was a thriller in west London, where 10-man Ipswich scored a late equaliser, before letting in an even later goal to lose 4-3 to Brentford.

Wolves climbed off the bottom after coming back from 2-nil down to finish 2-2 with Brighton, while Aston Villa conceded deep into stoppage time as they were held 1-all by Bournemouth.

Sunderland have gone five points clear at the top of the Championship thanks to a 2-nil victory over Oxford.

Nearest challengers Burnley and Leeds were held to goalless draws by QPR and Bristol City respectively.

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth came back from 3-nil down to draw 3-all with Preston, while Coventry overturned a 2-nil deficit in their 3-2 win against Luton.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United beat Stoke 2-nil, Watford edged Blackburn 1-nil and Millwall got past Swansea by the same score.

Derby against Hull finished 1-all and West Brom versus Cardiff ended nil-nil.

Kilmarnock's five-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership has come to an end with a 2-1 defeat at Ross County.

St Johnstone got past Dundee by the same score, with head coach Simo Valakari in the dugout for the first time since his visa issues were resolved.