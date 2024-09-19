Man City and Inter Goalless Draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was happy with his team's performance against Inter Milan in their Champions League opener, despite them not winning.

The Premier League title holders were held to a goalless draw by the Italians at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement

Kevin de Bruyne has emerged as a doubt for Manchester City’s Premier League meeting with Arsenal on Sunday.

He was forced off at half-time of last night’s goalless draw with Inter.

=========================

Advertisement

Arsenal enter the fray tonight - they’re in Bergamo to play Europa League winners Atalanta at 8pm.