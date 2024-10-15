Mammoth task tonight for U21s

The Republic of Ireland under-21s have a mammoth task ahead this evening if they’re to seal qualification for next year’s European Championships.

They’re in Trieste, where they must defeat unbeaten group leaders Italy to guarantee top spot in Group A.

Jim Crawford’s side can secure a playoff place if they match or better Norway’s result at home to Turkiye.

Both of those games kick-off at half-past-5.

Wales continued their unbeaten run under manager Craig Bellamy with a 1-nil victory over Montenegro in the Nations League.

Harry Wilson's penalty secured them the win in Cardiff.

Tonight, Scotland will look to end a 13-month wait for a competitive win - they host Portugal at Hampden Park.

Northern Ireland meanwhile host Bulgaria at Windsor Park - both those games are at 7.45.

Nigeria have boycotted tonight’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya after their players were left stranded at an airport overnight.

Their football federation said the travelling squad were left completely abandoned and then locked inside an airport building in Al Abraq after their plane was diverted.

They've now returned to Nigeria.

MK Dons will host AFC Wimbledon in the first round of the FA Cup.

The clubs have been rivals since Wimbledon FC was relocated to Milton Keynes and renamed in 2003.