Leona Maguire is two shots off the pace heading into the second round of the Women's PGA Championship in Washington.

The Cavan native shot a 2-under par round of 70 on day one.

Lexi Thompson of the USA leads on 4 under par.

Stephanie Meadow meanwhile is five-over.

On 3-under par, Seamus Power is best of the Irish ahead of the second round of the Travelers Championship.

Shane Lowry is 2 shots further back.

Tom Kim of South Korea is the man to catch on 8 under par.