Maguire nine shots off the pace at Women’s Open

Aug 23, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire is nine shots off the pace at the halfway stage of the Women’s Open.

The Cavan golfer remains on 1-over par following a level par round at St. Andrew’s today.

Stephanie Meadow also carded a 72 today - she’s 5-over par.

Lauren Walsh has finished the day on 8-over.

Nelly Korda holds a 3-stroke lead on 8-under par.

A second round 67 means Tom McKibbin will make the weekend at the Danish Open - he’s 1-under par.

But Gary Hurley will miss the cut on 6-over.

There’s a five-way tie for the lead on 5-under par.

