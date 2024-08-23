Maguire nine shots off the pace at Women’s Open

Leona Maguire is nine shots off the pace at the halfway stage of the Women’s Open.
The Cavan golfer remains on 1-over par following a level par round at St. Andrew’s today.
Stephanie Meadow also carded a 72 today - she’s 5-over par.
Lauren Walsh has finished the day on 8-over.
Nelly Korda holds a 3-stroke lead on 8-under par.
A second round 67 means Tom McKibbin will make the weekend at the Danish Open - he’s 1-under par.
But Gary Hurley will miss the cut on 6-over.
There’s a five-way tie for the lead on 5-under par.